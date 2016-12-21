Solano cities join statewide restaura...

Solano cities join statewide restaurant party

Read more: The Daily Republic

California lays claim to the cheeseburger, the cobb salad and the popularity of fusion cuisine - not to mention a flag-waving celebration of some of the world's top wine-producing regions. So it is not much of a surprise that California also is celebrating January as "California Restaurant Month," with Vacaville, Suisun City and Benicia each hosting its own weeklong celebrations.

Vacaville, CA

