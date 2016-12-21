Second victim in fatal fiery wreck identified
The Solano County Coroner's Office has identified the second victim in the Dec. 14 fatal fiery crash in Fairfield that killed two and severaly injured another. Forrest Kidwell, 34, of Vacaville, died at the scene, inside his Lincoln Sedan, alongside his friend Destry Glick, 26, of Vacaville.
