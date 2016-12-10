Rio Vista has hired new fire chief
Jeff Armstrong, who has been the chief at California City since February 2013, will take over his duties on Feb. 13. His hiring was announced by City Manager Rob Hickey this week, though his contract will not be taken up for approval by the City Council until January. Hickey said Armstrong's ties to Northern California is one of the attractions, and said his background and qualifications fit the direction the department needs to go, although he did not offer specifics.
