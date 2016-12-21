Public Safety stories deliver shock and awe in 2016
Vacaville Fire and Fairfield Fire Department's personnel pull a victim from his vehicle after he was involved in a single vehicle accident on Peabody Road in Fairfield. According to Darius Perkins of Fairfield, as he was traveling northbound on Peabody Road, he saw the minivan, which was traveling southbound, swerve across the lanes of traffic, crash into a chain link fence and land in the Solano Irrigation Canal.
Vacaville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Court of Appeal critical of parole boards, judg...
|Fri
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
|a Dui for caffeine? Da makes decision in strang...
|Thu
|Kasick of Pancakes
|4
|Probable cause hearing date confirmed for mall ...
|Dec 29
|Bareback Arnold
|6
|Fairfield Police Search for Motive in Home Inva... (Nov '07)
|Dec 29
|Roy Rodriquez
|30
|Letter: Labels should be for jars, not for people
|Dec 27
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
|Police interrupt Vallejo home invasion robbery (Oct '12)
|Dec 21
|TOM
|23
|Suisun council hands smoke-free public areas pl...
|Dec 21
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
