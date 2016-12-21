Public Safety stories deliver shock and awe in 2016

Vacaville Fire and Fairfield Fire Department's personnel pull a victim from his vehicle after he was involved in a single vehicle accident on Peabody Road in Fairfield. According to Darius Perkins of Fairfield, as he was traveling northbound on Peabody Road, he saw the minivan, which was traveling southbound, swerve across the lanes of traffic, crash into a chain link fence and land in the Solano Irrigation Canal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Reporter.