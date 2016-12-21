NorthBay - 30 years young - keeps eye on healthy Solano future

The result is a medical profession that is overwhelmed in its treatment of a variety of chronic complications caused by the disease, from circulation issues that can lead to amputations, eye problems, kidney disease, skin issues, stroke and heart problems, to a host of other issues during pregnancy and the impact on individuals' mental health. Steve Huddleston, vice president of public affairs with NorthBay Healthcare, said diabetes is a good example of why NorthBay had to refocus more on preventive care, a transition that started before he arrived at the company nearly a decade ago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Republic.