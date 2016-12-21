Man arrested for illegally renting out government subsidized apartment

A Thursday operation from the Vacaville Police Department's Community Response Unit led to several arrests, including a Vacaville man suspected of illegally renting out space in his government subsidized apartment for profit, police said. During a search of 53-year-old Billy Lugenbeel's apartment in the 900 block of Callen Street on Thursday morning, police learned that Lugenbeel was allegedly renting out his apartment to others, and found other evidence of welfare fraud.

