Man arrested for illegally renting out government subsidized apartment
A Thursday operation from the Vacaville Police Department's Community Response Unit led to several arrests, including a Vacaville man suspected of illegally renting out space in his government subsidized apartment for profit, police said. During a search of 53-year-old Billy Lugenbeel's apartment in the 900 block of Callen Street on Thursday morning, police learned that Lugenbeel was allegedly renting out his apartment to others, and found other evidence of welfare fraud.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Reporter.
Add your comments below
Vacaville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|a Dui for caffeine? Da makes decision in strang...
|7 hr
|Kasick of Pancakes
|4
|Probable cause hearing date confirmed for mall ...
|Thu
|Bareback Arnold
|6
|Fairfield Police Search for Motive in Home Inva... (Nov '07)
|Thu
|Roy Rodriquez
|30
|Letter: Labels should be for jars, not for people
|Dec 27
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
|Police interrupt Vallejo home invasion robbery (Oct '12)
|Dec 21
|TOM
|23
|Suisun council hands smoke-free public areas pl...
|Dec 21
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
|Frank Malifrando: Mad Hatter delivers
|Dec 20
|Sambo Bluebell
|5
Find what you want!
Search Vacaville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC