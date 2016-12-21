Low-funded Solano schools top story in 2016

Richard Bammer - The Reporter Hemlock Elementary fifth-grader Alaina Cortijo, 10 , smiles and sits in classroom 13 on Dec. 2 with her mother, Katrina Cortijo and teacher Angelo Marubayashi, the latter using the Heimlich maneuver to dislodge an orange slice from Alaina's throat. The Reporter education beat generated several major headline stories in 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Reporter.