Library to offer free tax-prep services during February

Hate doing your own taxes? And hate even more handing over hard-earned dollars to a tax preparer for the service? The Solano County Library can help, and, for taxpayers who earn less than $54,000 annually, it's as easy as walking into a branch library. During February, trained IRS-certified volunteers will be available at four different libraries across the county to help you fill out your tax documents.

