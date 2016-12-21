Letter: Labels should be for jars, no...

Letter: Labels should be for jars, not for people

While shopping at a major nationwide chain store in Vacaville, I was taken aback to see, of all things, a hair styling doll for young children with two heads. The doll had one torso and two arms.

Birds Landing Bob

Since: Aug 10

7,575

Rio Vista, CA

#1 13 hrs ago
If you don't like the toy, don't buy it.
