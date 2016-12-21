Kids create with a cardboard challengea
Sergio Maciel helps with cardboard creations at the Vacaville Neighborhood Boys and Girls Club Thursday. Jessica Rogness - The Reporter As time went on, some children turned the boxes, along with egg cartons, toilet paper rolls and other household items, into arcade games, a giant calculator and a house with a Vans shoebox chimney.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Reporter.
Add your comments below
Vacaville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Court of Appeal critical of parole boards, judg...
|Fri
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
|a Dui for caffeine? Da makes decision in strang...
|Thu
|Kasick of Pancakes
|4
|Probable cause hearing date confirmed for mall ...
|Thu
|Bareback Arnold
|6
|Fairfield Police Search for Motive in Home Inva... (Nov '07)
|Thu
|Roy Rodriquez
|30
|Letter: Labels should be for jars, not for people
|Dec 27
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
|Police interrupt Vallejo home invasion robbery (Oct '12)
|Dec 21
|TOM
|23
|Suisun council hands smoke-free public areas pl...
|Dec 21
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
Find what you want!
Search Vacaville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC