Jury finds Vacaville man guilty of gun charges
A Vacaville man will be away from his 4-year-old daughter this Christmas, and gone from his full-time electricians job, perhaps for years, after being found guilty Wednesday of four felony gun charges. Joshua Bingham, 31, has previously been convicted of drug and domestic violence felonies.
