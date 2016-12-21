His struggle continues, his hope kindled

Richard Bammer - The Reporter A dialysis patient for more than a decade, Vacaville resident Lee Lofton, who has had his legs amputated, says his late-in-life mission is to warn people, especially people of color and other ethnic minorities, about the dangers of untreated diabetes. Longtime Vacaville resident Lee Lofton, who has had his legs amputated, continues to suffer from the ravages of Type 2 diabetes and kidney failure.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Reporter.