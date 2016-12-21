Hanukkah celebrations with menorah lightings Monday, Wednesday
Chabad of Solano County will welcome this year's Hanukkah celebrations at 5 p.m. Monday at Vacaville Town Square and will continue with a sweet menorah lighting at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at Jelly Belly. At the Vacaville lighting, Mayor Len Augustine will light the 12-foot menorah using a scissor lift.
Vacaville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Probable cause hearing date confirmed for mall ...
|Dec 22
|Family
|4
|Police interrupt Vallejo home invasion robbery (Oct '12)
|Dec 21
|TOM
|23
|Suisun council hands smoke-free public areas pl...
|Dec 21
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
|Frank Malifrando: Mad Hatter delivers
|Dec 20
|Sambo Bluebell
|5
|Fairfield man ID'd as victim in city's 11th hom... (Sep '10)
|Dec 20
|Birds Landing Bob
|38
|2017 U.S. Senate Youth Program Delegates Announced
|Dec 19
|Hellary Cliton
|2
|K-9 aids Vacaville police robbery arrest (Jan '14)
|Dec 19
|Anonymous
|21
