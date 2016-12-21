Firefighters team up with community for annual Toy Drive
Hundreds of toys were handed out to underprivileged children and their parents Saturday when the Vacaville Fire Department teamed up with local businesses and citizens for its annual Toy Drive and Christmas Wish. The toy drive, which was open to boys and girls ages 1 to 14, was held at St. Mary's Catholic Church and coincided with the church's food drive.
