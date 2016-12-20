Festive lights continue decades of tradition
Featuring Christmas greetings in both English and Spanish and a fully illuminated chili pepper, the home of Lori and Chad Lee in the 300 block of Timber Drive in Vacaville provides a festive light show for motorists and pedestrians. Using random letters from finished jobs, sign installer Chad Lee created holiday greetings on the roof of the home and a chili pepper in the front yard.
