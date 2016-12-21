Family, tradition recipe to Vasquez Deli's success

Tracy Vasquez even remembers when she was a young girl watching the parade, and her mother saying they had to stay until they saw the Vasquez float. So when John Sr. and Nicha Vasquez bought a delicatessen on McClellan Street in 1976, they poured their dedication to family and tradition into the business - a philosophy George and Tracy Vasquez have followed with spice.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Republic.