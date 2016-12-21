Ex-theatre employees make brief court appearance

The case against two former Vacaville Performing Arts Theatre employees facing child pornography charges continued Monday in Solano County Superior Court as one of the men nears a possible plea deal. Thomas McPike, 35, was arrested in July on suspicion of child pornography possession shortly after he was fired from his tech position with Venue Tech, a company contracted by the City of Vacaville to manage the local theater.

