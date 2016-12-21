Community Choir sets March concert to benefit Opportunity House
The newly formed Vacaville Community Choir will present a concert at the Vacaville Opera House at 7 p.m. March 20. The program includes familiar music, including “Climb Ev'ry Mountain” from “The Sound of Music” to “On a Wonderful Day like Today” from “Roar of the Greasepaint” to a new Broadway favorite, “For Good,” from “Wicked.” Donations are a minimum of $15, and tickets can be purchased at the door or online at www.vacavillecommunitychoir.com, using PayPal or a credit card.
