CDE report: Vaca-area students generally improve physical fitness scores
Something of a turnaround compared to last year, Vacaville-area students generally outperformed their county and state counterparts, no longer lagging behind, on physical fitness tests, data from a California Department of Education report indicate. The report, released Monday, comes as State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Torlakson noted that the percentage of students who met the Healthy Fitness Zone performance standards declined slightly compared to the previous two years, according to the results of the 2015-16 Physical Fitness Test.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Reporter.
Add your comments below
Vacaville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Probable cause hearing date confirmed for mall ...
|21 hr
|Family
|4
|Police interrupt Vallejo home invasion robbery (Oct '12)
|Wed
|TOM
|23
|Suisun council hands smoke-free public areas pl...
|Wed
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
|Frank Malifrando: Mad Hatter delivers
|Tue
|Sambo Bluebell
|5
|Fairfield man ID'd as victim in city's 11th hom... (Sep '10)
|Dec 20
|Birds Landing Bob
|38
|2017 U.S. Senate Youth Program Delegates Announced
|Dec 19
|Hellary Cliton
|2
|K-9 aids Vacaville police robbery arrest (Jan '14)
|Dec 19
|Anonymous
|21
Find what you want!
Search Vacaville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC