CDE report: Vaca-area students generally improve physical fitness scores

Something of a turnaround compared to last year, Vacaville-area students generally outperformed their county and state counterparts, no longer lagging behind, on physical fitness tests, data from a California Department of Education report indicate. The report, released Monday, comes as State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Torlakson noted that the percentage of students who met the Healthy Fitness Zone performance standards declined slightly compared to the previous two years, according to the results of the 2015-16 Physical Fitness Test.

