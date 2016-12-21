Biz Buzz: Skate rink site of Christmas Eve Winter Wonderland

The annual Winter Wonderland ice skating experience returns to Vacaville Ice Sports from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at 551 Davis St. The venue will be closed Christmas Day but there will be a New Year's Eve party from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Winter fun is planned from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 8.

