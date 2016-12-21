2 killed, 1 hurt in fiery, head-on crash in Fairfield

A good Samaritan passing by a fiery, head-on crash early Wednesday morning in Fairfield managed to pull one person from a vehicle, but two others were killed, prompting the road to remain shut down, officials said. The crash happened just before 12:30 a.m. on Peabody Road, near the city limits of Fairfield and Vacaville.

