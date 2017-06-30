Uxbridge soil reclamation project rul...

Uxbridge soil reclamation project ruled out of compliance

The owner and manager of a soil reclamation project were found out of compliance with the administrative consent order signed last August, and could face penalties of $19,500 for the violations. On Wednesday, a notice was sent to Elias Richardson III/Richardson North Corporation and Patrick J. Hannon, manager of Green Acres Reclamation, LLC, at 145-175 South St., by Mark E. Baldi, deputy regional director of the state Department of Environmental Protection, Central Regional Office, outlining the areas of noncompliance.

