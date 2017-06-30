Uxbridge soil reclamation project ruled out of compliance
The owner and manager of a soil reclamation project were found out of compliance with the administrative consent order signed last August, and could face penalties of $19,500 for the violations. On Wednesday, a notice was sent to Elias Richardson III/Richardson North Corporation and Patrick J. Hannon, manager of Green Acres Reclamation, LLC, at 145-175 South St., by Mark E. Baldi, deputy regional director of the state Department of Environmental Protection, Central Regional Office, outlining the areas of noncompliance.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.
Add your comments below
Uxbridge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Uxbridge Music Forum (Feb '13)
|Feb '17
|Musikologist
|14
|I need help in identifying old tintype pictures
|Jan '17
|Dan Marchand
|1
|Sutton Paving (Aug '08)
|Dec '16
|Joe Richard
|25
|Unibank CEO (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Lone Ranger
|1
|Mendon police officer files US suit alleging an... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Cleef
|1
|Northbridge high baseball (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Dave
|1
|Uxbridge Motocross (Jun '10)
|Apr '16
|notracks
|4
Find what you want!
Search Uxbridge Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC