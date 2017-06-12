Northbridge High starts food pantry; ...

Northbridge High starts food pantry; seeks donations

Hunger lurks not just in inner cities, but as Northbridge High School social studies teacher Stephanie Bentley discovered, in seemingly bucolic small towns and suburbs too. She's spearheading the opening of a food pantry at the high school, which would be available year-round for students to discreetly take home a bag or backpack of food.

