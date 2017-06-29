In Orange, locals excited to become r...

In Orange, locals excited to become residents of - Castle Rock' New Video

Star treatment was being given at Orange Town Hall this week, as residents met the three men working on a Stephen King-inspired series expected to be filmed in town.

