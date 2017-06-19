Buzz on saving honeybees heard by some lawmakers
The honeybees' buzzing amplified as Dick Callahan pumped smoke into the hive Wednesday, prompting hundreds of the insects to clamber over one another to protect their home. “Most people who get stung, get stung by hornets,” Mr. Callahan said reassuringly as he lifted a frame from the hive.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.
Add your comments below
Uxbridge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Uxbridge Music Forum (Feb '13)
|Feb '17
|Musikologist
|14
|I need help in identifying old tintype pictures
|Jan '17
|Dan Marchand
|1
|Sutton Paving (Aug '08)
|Dec '16
|Joe Richard
|25
|Unibank CEO (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Lone Ranger
|1
|Mendon police officer files US suit alleging an... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Cleef
|1
|Northbridge high baseball (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Dave
|1
|Uxbridge Motocross (Jun '10)
|Apr '16
|notracks
|4
Find what you want!
Search Uxbridge Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC