Uxbridge voters approve $1.3M school override

Read more: Worcester Telegram & Gazette

UXBRIDGE – A controversial $1.32 million two-year Proposition 2½ override for school operations on the annual town meeting warrant brought more than 700 voters to Uxbridge High School auditorium Tuesday. Voters approved the override in a 369-242 vote.

Uxbridge, MA

