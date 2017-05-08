Uxbridge man arrested after gun, drug...

Uxbridge man arrested after gun, drugs, cash found in fire probe

Police seized several items after the search, including a 9mm handgun, 70 rounds of ammunition, more than 19 grams of cocaine, about 30 grams of marijuana, and $60,000 cash.

