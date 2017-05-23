Sutton voters OK borrowing for new police station

SUTTON – Only one article on Sutton's 26-article warrant failed to pass muster at town meeting Monday night, a request to allow commercial development on a parcel off Route 146. Voters made short work of the first 16 articles, passing all of them without debate and 15 of them unanimously, including the $22.37 million town budget for fiscal 2018 and a funding request for a new police station.

