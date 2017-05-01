Caretaker charged with bilking elderly Whitinsville man of $195K

A caretaker for an elderly man who is legally blind is facing charges after she wrote a check from his bank account to herself for $195,000, which the man said he never authorized. Gloria S. Morvan, 61, of 51 High St. in the Whitinsville section of town, was arraigned April 25 in Uxbridge District Court on a charge of larceny of more than $250 from a person over 65 or disabled.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.