Uxbridge review committee might rewor...

Uxbridge review committee might rework recall petition

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Apr 24 Read more: Worcester Telegram & Gazette

UXBRIDGE – A citizens petition requesting a home-rule charter change to add a recall election process for elected town officials will be brought to the state Legislature, Selectman Jennifer Modica, board chairman, announced Monday. However, the petition, which was approved at a special town meeting in January, will likely be on hold on Beacon Hill until the town takes another turn at it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Uxbridge Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Uxbridge Music Forum (Feb '13) Feb '17 Musikologist 14
I need help in identifying old tintype pictures Jan '17 Dan Marchand 1
Sutton Paving (Aug '08) Dec '16 Joe Richard 25
Unibank CEO (Oct '16) Oct '16 Lone Ranger 1
News Mendon police officer files US suit alleging an... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Cleef 1
Northbridge high baseball (Apr '16) Apr '16 Dave 1
Uxbridge Motocross (Jun '10) Apr '16 notracks 4
See all Uxbridge Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Uxbridge Forum Now

Uxbridge Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Uxbridge Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. Egypt
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
 

Uxbridge, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,257 • Total comments across all topics: 281,208,852

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC