Uxbridge review committee might rework recall petition
UXBRIDGE – A citizens petition requesting a home-rule charter change to add a recall election process for elected town officials will be brought to the state Legislature, Selectman Jennifer Modica, board chairman, announced Monday. However, the petition, which was approved at a special town meeting in January, will likely be on hold on Beacon Hill until the town takes another turn at it.
Uxbridge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Uxbridge Music Forum (Feb '13)
|Feb '17
|Musikologist
|14
|I need help in identifying old tintype pictures
|Jan '17
|Dan Marchand
|1
|Sutton Paving (Aug '08)
|Dec '16
|Joe Richard
|25
|Unibank CEO (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Lone Ranger
|1
|Mendon police officer files US suit alleging an... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Cleef
|1
|Northbridge high baseball (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Dave
|1
|Uxbridge Motocross (Jun '10)
|Apr '16
|notracks
|4
