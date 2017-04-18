Uxbridge conservation official in cou...

Uxbridge conservation official in court in civil case

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Worcester Telegram & Gazette

A member of the town conservation commission, and an environmental consultant, was brought into court Friday on a warrant to address issues surrounding a 2015 civil judgement against him awarded to Resource Controls, a Massachusetts environmental firm. Patrick J. Hannon of Uxbridge was brought into court under a civil warrant issued for failure to appear in court as ordered.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Uxbridge Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Uxbridge Music Forum (Feb '13) Feb '17 Musikologist 14
I need help in identifying old tintype pictures Jan '17 Dan Marchand 1
Sutton Paving (Aug '08) Dec '16 Joe Richard 25
Unibank CEO (Oct '16) Oct '16 Lone Ranger 1
News Mendon police officer files US suit alleging an... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Cleef 1
Northbridge high baseball (Apr '16) Apr '16 Dave 1
Uxbridge Motocross (Jun '10) Apr '16 notracks 4
See all Uxbridge Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Uxbridge Forum Now

Uxbridge Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Uxbridge Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Uxbridge, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,693 • Total comments across all topics: 280,461,395

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC