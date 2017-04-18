Uxbridge conservation official in court in civil case
A member of the town conservation commission, and an environmental consultant, was brought into court Friday on a warrant to address issues surrounding a 2015 civil judgement against him awarded to Resource Controls, a Massachusetts environmental firm. Patrick J. Hannon of Uxbridge was brought into court under a civil warrant issued for failure to appear in court as ordered.
