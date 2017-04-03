Robichaud: Don't blink, a 2017-18 sta...

Robichaud: Don't blink, a 2017-18 state budget proposal is here

Today the House Ways and Means Committee will release its version of the 2017-18 state budget, ending the suspense over which tax Bacon Hill plans to increase, what new ones the legislators will create, and how much they will overspend. We will have 14 days - with seven of them being school vacation - to lobby our representatives to stop the tax and spending.

Uxbridge, MA

