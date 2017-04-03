Gov. Baker praises Webster center that helps bring drug users back into society

WEBSTER - After Gov. Charlie Baker toured a sheriff's program that supports people who are on probation and trying to stay off drugs, he said it had given him a lot to think about with respect to trying to replicate some of its offerings. Mr. Baker, who signed landmark legislation to stem opioid addiction last year, was invited Thursday to the Webster Regional Resource Center by Worcester County Sheriff Lewis G. Evangelidis.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.