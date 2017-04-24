Baker-Polito Administration Announces 11th Annual Park Serve Day

The Baker-Polito Administration today announced that the Department of Conservation and Recreation's 11th annual Park Serve Day event will be held on Saturday, April 29, 2017. Park Serve Day is a statewide initiative that was created as a day of volunteerism encouraging the public to partner with state government in an effort to prepare the Commonwealth's many state parks and beaches for the upcoming spring and summer seasons.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HCAM News.