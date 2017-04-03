$1M boost to new Webster library anno...

$1M boost to new Webster library announced at groundbreaking

Next Story Prev Story
9 min ago Read more: Worcester Telegram & Gazette

The woman Mr. Fels eventually married, Marilyn Kelly, grew up as one of eight children, and used the library as refuge, Mr. Fels said. The library opened in 1921, but was recently razed after falling into disrepair.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Uxbridge Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Uxbridge Music Forum (Feb '13) Feb '17 Musikologist 14
I need help in identifying old tintype pictures Jan '17 Dan Marchand 1
Sutton Paving (Aug '08) Dec '16 Joe Richard 25
Unibank CEO Oct '16 Lone Ranger 1
News Mendon police officer files US suit alleging an... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Cleef 1
Northbridge high baseball (Apr '16) Apr '16 Dave 1
Uxbridge Motocross (Jun '10) Apr '16 notracks 4
See all Uxbridge Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Uxbridge Forum Now

Uxbridge Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Uxbridge Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
  1. Final Four
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Climate Change
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Uxbridge, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,384 • Total comments across all topics: 280,049,093

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC