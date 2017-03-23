Uxbridge ZBA tells soil project owners to prove use
UXBRIDGE – Owners of the two reclamation soil importation sites in town were told on Wednesday to return to the Zoning Board of Appeals with more information April 5 to convince the board that the fill was an accessory and subordinate use to the principal use of the land. In what special town counsel Jason R. Talerman described as “a logic puzzle,” if the property owners couldn't prove that soil importation was an accessory use, they would have to demonstrate that it was allowable as a secondary principal use.
