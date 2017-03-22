Uxbridge soil operator sues town, all...

Uxbridge soil operator sues town, alleges rights violation

Next Story Prev Story
36 min ago Read more: Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Patrick J. Hannon, a soil broker whose companies operate two reclamation soil fill projects in town, filed a civil lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Worcester earlier this month, claiming that town officials and several local residents violated his civil rights by, among other charges, publicly defaming him and causing his personal and professional reputation to be harmed. "We have no comment other than a motion to dismiss the complaint has been filed," wrote Gerard T. Donnelly, the lawyer representing the town, two of its boards and 18 individuals, in an email.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Uxbridge Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Uxbridge Music Forum (Feb '13) Feb 19 Musikologist 14
I need help in identifying old tintype pictures Jan '17 Dan Marchand 1
Sutton Paving (Aug '08) Dec '16 Joe Richard 25
Unibank CEO Oct '16 Lone Ranger 1
News Mendon police officer files US suit alleging an... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Cleef 1
Northbridge high baseball (Apr '16) Apr '16 Dave 1
Uxbridge Motocross (Jun '10) Apr '16 notracks 4
See all Uxbridge Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Uxbridge Forum Now

Uxbridge Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Uxbridge Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Syria
  2. Wall Street
  3. Wildfires
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Uxbridge, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,327 • Total comments across all topics: 279,744,298

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC