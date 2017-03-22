Uxbridge soil operator sues town, alleges rights violation

Patrick J. Hannon, a soil broker whose companies operate two reclamation soil fill projects in town, filed a civil lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Worcester earlier this month, claiming that town officials and several local residents violated his civil rights by, among other charges, publicly defaming him and causing his personal and professional reputation to be harmed. "We have no comment other than a motion to dismiss the complaint has been filed," wrote Gerard T. Donnelly, the lawyer representing the town, two of its boards and 18 individuals, in an email.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.