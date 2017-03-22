Uxbridge soil operator sues town, alleges rights violation
Patrick J. Hannon, a soil broker whose companies operate two reclamation soil fill projects in town, filed a civil lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Worcester earlier this month, claiming that town officials and several local residents violated his civil rights by, among other charges, publicly defaming him and causing his personal and professional reputation to be harmed. "We have no comment other than a motion to dismiss the complaint has been filed," wrote Gerard T. Donnelly, the lawyer representing the town, two of its boards and 18 individuals, in an email.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.
Add your comments below
Uxbridge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Uxbridge Music Forum (Feb '13)
|Feb 19
|Musikologist
|14
|I need help in identifying old tintype pictures
|Jan '17
|Dan Marchand
|1
|Sutton Paving (Aug '08)
|Dec '16
|Joe Richard
|25
|Unibank CEO
|Oct '16
|Lone Ranger
|1
|Mendon police officer files US suit alleging an... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Cleef
|1
|Northbridge high baseball (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Dave
|1
|Uxbridge Motocross (Jun '10)
|Apr '16
|notracks
|4
Find what you want!
Search Uxbridge Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC