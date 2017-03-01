Table Hoppina : Manzia s owner on A.M. duty at Vintage Grille Posted at

Brian Manzi, owner of Café Manzi's in Worcester, is back in business at a new location after extensive water and electrical damage to property he leased at 352 Shrewsbury St., Worcester. Manzi is serving breakfast and helping with lunch at Vintage Grille, 346 Shrewsbury St., Worcester, owned by Robin Caruso and Terrence O'Connor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.