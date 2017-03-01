Table Hoppina : Manzia s owner on A.M...

Table Hoppina : Manzia s owner on A.M. duty at Vintage Grille Posted at

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Brian Manzi, owner of Café Manzi's in Worcester, is back in business at a new location after extensive water and electrical damage to property he leased at 352 Shrewsbury St., Worcester. Manzi is serving breakfast and helping with lunch at Vintage Grille, 346 Shrewsbury St., Worcester, owned by Robin Caruso and Terrence O'Connor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Uxbridge Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Uxbridge Music Forum (Feb '13) Feb 19 Musikologist 14
I need help in identifying old tintype pictures Jan '17 Dan Marchand 1
Sutton Paving (Aug '08) Dec '16 Joe Richard 25
Unibank CEO Oct '16 Lone Ranger 1
News Mendon police officer files US suit alleging an... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Cleef 1
Northbridge high baseball (Apr '16) Apr '16 Dave 1
Uxbridge Motocross (Jun '10) Apr '16 notracks 4
See all Uxbridge Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Uxbridge Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Warning for Worcester County was issued at March 02 at 3:44AM EST

Uxbridge Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Uxbridge Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
 

Uxbridge, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,090 • Total comments across all topics: 279,250,750

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC