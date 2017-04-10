Road fix bill still in committee as potholes appear

Testifying with Registrar of Motor Vehicles Erin Deveney, state Highway Administrator Thomas Tinlin said $1 billion over five years for the local road repair program known as Chapter 90 is not "chump change" and noted that some municipalities don't spend down their allotted program funds each year. Municipal officials are urging the state to boost annual funding under the program from $200 million to $300 million a year.

