3 charged in use of sawed-off shotgun at backyard Northbridge range

NORTHBRIDGE - Three area residents are facing firearms charges after police investigated a complaint about illegal weapons at a backyard shooting range on Benson Road. Bruce G. Olson Jr., 47, whose address was listed as 9 Canal St., Blackstone, formerly of Northbridge, was arraigned in Uxbridge District Court March 7 on charges of possessing a sawed-off shotgun, possessing a firearm without a license to carry or firearm identification card, and violating a restraining order.

