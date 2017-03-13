Uxbridge selectmen authorize special counsel for soil projects

UXBRIDGE – Selectmen voted 3-2 Monday to pursue hiring special counsel to represent the town on permitting and other issues related to the soil importation projects at 175 South St. and 775 Millville Road. Last week town Zoning Enforcement Officer Larry Lench and Health Agent Kristin Black went to Worcester Housing Court to seek injunctions to enforce cease-and-desist orders at the sites, issued Feb. 1. They were advised by a court official that a legal representative of the town was needed to file the motions for injunctions.

