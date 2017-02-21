Uxbridge appoints special counsel for soil projects

Selectmen voted 4-0 Wednesday to appoint Jason Talerman of the law firm Mead, Talerman and Costa as special counsel to represent the town on permitting issues related to the two soil importation projects in town. Mr. Talerman will handle all legal issues for the town pertaining to the Green Acres Reclamation Project at 175 South St. and Rolling Hills Habitat Restoration Project, 775 Millville Road.

