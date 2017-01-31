Teens OK after car plunges into Uxbridge pool

UXBRIDGE Seventeen-year-old twin sisters escaped injury Wednesday morning while on their way to school when their car in ended up in a swimming pool at a home on Easy Street. No one was injured in the accident, which occurred about 7:45 a.m., according to Melanie Blodgett-O'Toole, public information officer for the Police Department.

