Teens OK after car plunges into Uxbridge pool
UXBRIDGE Seventeen-year-old twin sisters escaped injury Wednesday morning while on their way to school when their car in ended up in a swimming pool at a home on Easy Street. No one was injured in the accident, which occurred about 7:45 a.m., according to Melanie Blodgett-O'Toole, public information officer for the Police Department.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.
Add your comments below
Uxbridge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I need help in identifying old tintype pictures
|Jan 15
|Dan Marchand
|1
|Sutton Paving (Aug '08)
|Dec '16
|Joe Richard
|25
|Unibank CEO
|Oct '16
|Lone Ranger
|1
|Mendon police officer files US suit alleging an... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Cleef
|1
|Uxbridge Music Forum (Feb '13)
|May '16
|Musikologist
|13
|Northbridge high baseball (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Dave
|1
|Uxbridge Motocross (Jun '10)
|Apr '16
|notracks
|4
Find what you want!
Search Uxbridge Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC