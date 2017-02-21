Teens' car plunges into icy pool duri...

Teens' car plunges into icy pool during drive to school

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Feb 1 Read more: WWSB

Twin sisters ended up taking an icy plunge on their way to school, when their Lexus veered off the road and into a backyard swimming pool. Police say the 17-year-old girls were headed to Blackstone Valley Regional Vocational Technical High School in Uxbridge, Massachusetts, before 8 a.m. Wednesday when the car crashed into a utility pole.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WWSB.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Uxbridge Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Uxbridge Music Forum (Feb '13) Feb 19 Musikologist 14
I need help in identifying old tintype pictures Jan '17 Dan Marchand 1
Sutton Paving (Aug '08) Dec '16 Joe Richard 25
Unibank CEO Oct '16 Lone Ranger 1
News Mendon police officer files US suit alleging an... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Cleef 1
Northbridge high baseball (Apr '16) Apr '16 Dave 1
Uxbridge Motocross (Jun '10) Apr '16 notracks 4
See all Uxbridge Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Uxbridge Forum Now

Uxbridge Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Uxbridge Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Libya
  4. Syria
  5. Iraq
 

Uxbridge, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,541 • Total comments across all topics: 279,156,988

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC