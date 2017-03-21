Son charged with father's murder in Blackstone
UXBRIDGE, M.A. A Blackstone man who served prison time for a 1994 threat to kill President Bill Clinton has been charged with killing his own father, authorities say. Officials issued a warrant on Tuesday for Glenn Armstrong, 48, who was originally declared a person of interest in the January death of his father 83-year-old father Walter Armstrong.
