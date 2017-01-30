Uxbridge residents angry after soil d...

Uxbridge residents angry after soil discussion is tabled

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jan 23 Read more: Worcester Telegram & Gazette

UXBRIDGE – A scheduled discussion on soil importation reports for two soil reclamation projects was tabled before it began Monday. Selectmen had planned to discuss, among other things, whether the town should hire its own licensed soil professional to review reports filed with state environmental regulators by the projects' operators.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Uxbridge Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
I need help in identifying old tintype pictures Jan 15 Dan Marchand 1
Sutton Paving (Aug '08) Dec '16 Joe Richard 25
Unibank CEO Oct '16 Lone Ranger 1
News Mendon police officer files US suit alleging an... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Cleef 1
Uxbridge Music Forum (Feb '13) May '16 Musikologist 13
Northbridge high baseball (Apr '16) Apr '16 Dave 1
Uxbridge Motocross (Jun '10) Apr '16 notracks 4
See all Uxbridge Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Uxbridge Forum Now

Uxbridge Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Uxbridge Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

Uxbridge, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,948 • Total comments across all topics: 278,409,419

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC