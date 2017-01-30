Uxbridge residents angry after soil discussion is tabled
UXBRIDGE – A scheduled discussion on soil importation reports for two soil reclamation projects was tabled before it began Monday. Selectmen had planned to discuss, among other things, whether the town should hire its own licensed soil professional to review reports filed with state environmental regulators by the projects' operators.
