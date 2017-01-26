Uxbridge considers independent soil r...

Uxbridge considers independent soil review

Monday Jan 9 Read more: Worcester Telegram & Gazette

UXBRIDGE – Selectmen agreed Monday to consider hiring an independent licensed soil professional to help town officials assess testing being done at soil reclamation projects in town, which have brought in “unregulated soils” as fill from construction sites in other areas. The projects on South Street and Millville Road, operated by companies associated with Conservation Commissioner Patrick J. Hannon, are regulated by the state Department of Environmental Protection but have little oversight by the town.

