Precision Engineering Talks of Benefits of In-House Powder Line
Liora Stone, the president of Precision Engineering in Uxbridge, Massachusetts, extolls the benefits of having an in-house powder coating line in a story published in the Worcester Business Journal Online. Stone said, "One of the big differentiators for us is lot of small- to medium-sized metal fabricators don't have in-house powder coating capabilities, which we do.
