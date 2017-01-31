Precision Engineering Talks of Benefi...

Precision Engineering Talks of Benefits of In-House Powder Line

Wednesday Jan 25

Liora Stone, the president of Precision Engineering in Uxbridge, Massachusetts, extolls the benefits of having an in-house powder coating line in a story published in the Worcester Business Journal Online. Stone said, "One of the big differentiators for us is lot of small- to medium-sized metal fabricators don't have in-house powder coating capabilities, which we do.

