As lawsuits threatened over soil projects, Uxbridge clarifies enforcement process
UXBRIDGE – Selectmen agreed Monday that the zoning enforcement officer had the authority to issue notices of zoning violations, issue cease-and-desist orders and go so far as to bring persistent noncompliance to a clerk magistrate. But if civil or criminal action were to be pursued beyond that over a zoning matter, approval from selectmen to enlist town counsel would be required.
