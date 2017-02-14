As lawsuits threatened over soil projects, Uxbridge clarifies enforcement process

UXBRIDGE – Selectmen agreed Monday that the zoning enforcement officer had the authority to issue notices of zoning violations, issue cease-and-desist orders and go so far as to bring persistent noncompliance to a clerk magistrate. But if civil or criminal action were to be pursued beyond that over a zoning matter, approval from selectmen to enlist town counsel would be required.

