Uxbridge activist Justin Piccirillo wins selectman's seat

Tuesday Dec 6

UXBRIDGE – A relative newcomer, in small-town time frames, will take a seat on the Board of Selectmen at its next meeting on Monday. Justin Piccirillo, who moved to town with his wife 12 years ago, beat 53-year Uxbridge resident Gary Lavallee 707-130 in a special election Tuesday to serve for the rest of the term vacated when Lance Anderson resigned from the Board of Selectmen in May. The term expires in the spring at the next town election.

